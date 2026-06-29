Emptying the Nest: How Sandy and Luna Found Their Wings



Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – High up in the Jeffrey pines of Big Bear Valley, the time had finally come for Jackie and Shadow’s two famous eaglets to trade the safety of the branch for the vast blue sky. But as millions of viewers watched online, nature decided to write its own unpredictable script.

It was a breezy Sunday morning when Sandy and her sibling, Luna, were testing their boundaries on the front porch of the nest. Luna attempted a clumsy hop over Sandy, causing Sandy to lose her footing. In a heart-stopping blur of feathers, Sandy tumbled backward, plunging straight off the branch and out of the camera’s view. Down below, she managed to untangle herself from the lower branches and took a sudden, unexpected leap of faith—an accidental fledge. Though the fall was terrifying for the thousands watching the live stream, Sandy’s instincts kicked in beautifully; security cameras caught her soaring gracefully to a nearby clearing, safe and sound, under the watchful, protective eyes of her parents.

The very next day, it was Luna’s turn. Having witnessed the drama of the day before, Luna stood on the edge, wings spread wide, feeling the mountain updrafts. There would be no accidental tumbles this time. With a powerful, deliberate push, Luna launched into the air, executing a textbook, picture-perfect first flight. Swooping smoothly through the pines, Luna landed flawlessly in the nearby Simba tree, where Shadow was already waiting.

Just like that, the Big Bear nest stood empty, but the skies above the valley were suddenly richer, filled with the triumphant wings of two young eagles discovering exactly what they were born to do.



Photo credit Friends of the Big Bear Valley Eagle Camera