Jackie and Shadow Lay Second Egg of 2026 in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear’s celebrated bald eagle pair, Jackie and Shadow, added a second egg to their 2026 clutch on Monday evening, marking another milestone in a nesting season already drawing tens of thousands of viewers to the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) eagle cam.

The second egg arrived at 5:18 p.m. on January 26, 2026, three days after Jackie laid the first egg of the season on January 23, 2026 at 4:32 p.m. With two eggs now in the nest, the eagle pair has officially entered the heart of their annual routine. Jackie and Shadow will trade incubation duties around the clock, carefully turning the eggs and shielding them from winter weather. Bald eagle eggs typically hatch after about 35 days of incubation. If the timeline holds, Big Bear could see its first hatch of 2026 in late February. For now, both eggs appear healthy, and the pair is settling into a steady rhythm.

Jackie and Shadow have become one of Southern California’s most?watched wildlife stories, attracting millions of views each year. Their nest, perched high in a Jeffrey pine, offers a rare, intimate look at bald eagle behavior from nest building to hatching to fledging.

Last season, the pair successfully raised two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, who fledged in June and became instant fan favorites.