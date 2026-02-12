Passing of Sandy Steers, Leader of the Big Bear Eagle Cam and Longtime Conservation Advocate

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) have announced the heartbreaking news that Executive Director Sandy Steers passed away on the evening of February 11, 2026. In their statement, the organization shared, “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness to let our Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle family know that Sandy Steers passed away.” No additional details have been released as the team takes time to grieve. FOBBV has indicated that more information will be shared at a later time.

Sandy was widely recognized as the driving force behind the world?famous Big Bear Eagle Cam, a livestream that brought the lives of Big Bear bald eagles, most recently Jackie and Shadow, into millions of homes around the globe. Under her leadership, FOBBV launched and expanded the camera system, offering an unprecedented window into the nesting seasons, triumphs, and challenges of Big Bear’s beloved eagle pair.

A dedicated conservationist, Sandy served as Executive Director of FOBBV since 2001 and devoted her life to protecting wildlife and natural habitats throughout the Big Bear Valley, particularly in the Fawnskin area, where the eagle nest is located. Her advocacy helped elevate Big Bear’s eagle population to international attention, and she became a familiar, trusted voice in media coverage of the nest. Her work ensured that viewers worldwide could witness the daily rhythms of Jackie and Shadow, deepening appreciation for local wildlife and the importance of habitat protection.

KBHR extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and community members mourning the loss of Sandy Steers. Her legacy will continue to soar in the Big Bear Valley.