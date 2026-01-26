Jackie and Shadow Welcome First Egg of 2026 in Big Bear

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear’s most famous eagle residents kicked off the 2026 nesting season with a moment thousands of eagle?cam watchers had been waiting for. At 4:32 p.m. on January 23, 2026, Jackie, our well?known female bald eagle, laid her first egg of the year. By midafternoon, views of the live eagle-cam, provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley (FOBBV), soared as Jackie started displaying the familiar signs that seasoned viewers have learned to recognize. Moments after she settled over the nest bowl, FOBBV confirmed the milestone with the caption: “THE 1ST EGG IS HERE!”

Just nine minutes later, at 4:41 p.m., Shadow, Jackie’s longtime mate, returned to the nest. He stood over the egg briefly, inspecting the new arrival before taking his place beside Jackie, signaling the start of their annual incubation routine.

Jackie and Shadow have become one of Southern California’s most-watched wildlife stories, drawing millions of views each year from people around the world. Their nest, perched high in a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake, offers a rare, intimate look at bald eagle behavior in real time.

The pair’s 2025 season produced two eaglets, Sunny and Gizmo, who successfully fledged in June. Their progress captivated viewers and highlighted the ongoing recovery of bald eagles in the region.

Bald eagle eggs typically hatch after about 35 days of incubation. Jackie and Shadow will now trade shifts around the clock, carefully turning the egg and protecting it from winter weather. If Jackie follows her usual pattern, a second egg may arrive soon.

Live coverage continues on the Friends of Big Bear Valley eagle cam, where viewers can watch every shift change, every nest repair, and, if all goes well, the first hatch of the 2026 season.