Big Bear Bald Eagle Area Closure Extended

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A 10-week-old bald eagle made famous by hatching live on a webcam earlier this year has yet to take his first flight, prompting San Bernardino National Forest officials to extend a closure around the nest on the north side of Big Bear Lake. Juvenile bald eagles typically take their first flight 10 to 12 weeks after hatching.

“He turned 10 weeks old on Sunday and is apparently content to hang out and be waited on hand-and-talon by his parents,” said Robin Eliason, a wildlife biologist with the forest. “After an eagle’s first flight, it usually uses the nest area as a home base for up to two weeks while becoming more adept at flying. It’s important to continue to protect him from disturbance until then.”

Areas affected by the closure are the lower portion of the Grays Peak Trail, including the trailhead parking lot, Grout Bay Picnic Area, Big Bear Yellow Post Campsite #1, a portion of Forest Road 2N70 (Grays Peak Rd.) and all of Forest Road 2N04X (Lumpy Rd.). The closure, which is under a Forest Order (attached), is set to expire July 31, 2019, but will be lifted after the eagle fledges and stops frequenting the area.

The live nest-cam is provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley and can be viewed at their website, YouTube or this site.