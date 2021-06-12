Annual Bald Eagle Closure Now in Effect in Big Bear Area

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA — San Bernardino National Forest officials have closed an area around a bald eagle nest in Fawnskin, Calif., on the northwest side of Big Bear Lake. The annual closure includes the lower end of the Grays Peak Trail, Grout Bay Picnic Area and Big Bear Yellow Post Site #1 (see map for all the details). Two adult eagles, locally known as Jackie and Shadow, have been working on the nest in recent weeks, bringing in sticks and other building materials. Such behavior is observed prior to actively nesting.

The closure helps protect the nesting site and maintain natural bald eagle behavior. The species is sensitive to human interference and may abandon nesting activities, including eggs and offspring, if feeling threatened. The area is also used by other bald eagles in the area for foraging and roosting.

No entry into the area will be allowed, including for snow play activities. People interested in seeing nesting activities, however, can tune into a live webcam feed provided by the Friends of the Big Bear Valley. The feed can be viewed on their website and YouTube.