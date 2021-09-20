Update on SR-38 Culvert Replacements near Big Bear and Fawnskin

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Caltrans continues work on repairing and replacing various culverts on State Route 38 (SR-38) from Zaca Rd (PM 47.5) to SR-18 near the Big Bear Lake Dam (PM 59.4).



Starting September 21, crews will begin paving operations at location areas where culverts have already been installed or repaired. Work will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning near the Big Bear Dam and ending at Zaca Rd on SR-38. Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations during work hours. Traffic can be held up to 30 minutes, or more, depending on working conditions.