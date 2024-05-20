State Route 330 Closed from Highland to Running Springs by Caltrans Beginning Monday, May 20th, 7am to 5pm, For Extended Roadwork Repairs

Big Bear News – San Bernardino County – UPDATE: The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) began work today on State Route 330 (SR-330) from Highland to Running Springs. Dry Creek Maintenance crews are assisting with an asphalt surfacing project. Work will include striping, slurry seal, guardrail repairs and regular maintenance operations. This work will require a full closure of State Route 330 from Highland Avenue to State Route 18 in Running Springs at the start of the project.

Work began on Monday, May 20th and will be ending tentatively on June 20th from 7am to 5pm with the exception of the Memorial Day holiday weekend when work will be suspended on Friday, May 24th through Tuesday, May 28th. For the first couple of weeks CalTrans will have a full closure of SR-330 and then the project will be transitioning to a flagging operation. The extended work schedule is tentative depending on the progress of the contractors work, times and practices that may change.

The schedule, as of today, will include a full closure of SR-330 from Highland Avenue to State Route 18 in Running Springs from 7am to 5pm on Monday, May 20th to Thursday, May 23rd; Wednesday, May 29th to Friday, May 31st and Monday, June 3rd to Wednesday June 5th. Beginning on Monday, June 10th to Friday, June 14th and Monday, June 17th to Thursday, June 20th, flagging operations are expected to be in effect from 7am to 5pm. If traveling during closure hours to or from the Big Bear Valley, please use State Route 38 to/from Mentone or State Route 18 to/from Lucerne Valley.

Also, Caltrans contractor crews will continue work on State Route 18 (SR-18) using flagging operations. Culvert replacement work will occur from near the Big Bear Dam to near Lucerne Valley. This $3.58M project includes funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1 and will replace existing culverts, an investment to fix our aging infrastructure. Work activity will include excavation, hot mix asphalt placement, concrete and various structural repairs. Signage will be posted near the work area in days leading to construction activity. Culvert work will require traffic control during daytime hours only. One lane will be open to through traffic, both directions, with flagging and traffic control in place from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm from Monday through Friday during the month of May.

Lastly, as an ongoing project, the State Route-38 Emergency Project near Seven Oaks continues to repair embankment, slopes, clear drainage and significant structural damage sustained by Tropical Storm Hilary. SR-38 from East Jenks Lake Rd to Rainbow Lane remains RE-OPENED with weekday one-lane flagging operations in place. The flagging schedule is subject to change, and are both weather and material dependent. Flagging occurs weekly from Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. Drivers should expect delays as flagging will occur at various points to allow crews to continue repair work, including work at the Santa Ana River Bridge. Traffic holds are anticipated, if needed, traffic may be held up to 30 minutes or longer. Repair work is expected to continue through SPRING 2024. Any wide loads please check with Caltrans Transportation Permits at (916) 322-1297 prior to accessing the route for any restrictions in place. Drivers, please note Changeable Message Signs are placed ahead of work areas to alert the public about roadwork ahead. Please adhere to roadway signage and slow for the safety of crews and public.