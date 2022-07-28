Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Caltrans Maintenance Crews Order Full Closure of Hwy 18/Big Bear Blvd on Tuesday, August 2nd

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Caltrans Maintenance crews will be conducting tree work functions and traffic control on State Route 18 (SR-18) in Big Bear Lake better known as Highway 18/Big Bear Boulevard. Work will be performed on Tuesday, August 2nd from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will require a full closure of the roadway from Stanfield Cutoff to Division Drive for public safety. Traffic will be detoured to SR38/North Shore Drive during closure hours. Please plan your travel accordingly for that day. Keep in mind that BVUSD students will resume school on August 1st so please watch out for children in the area of North Shore Elementary School while following the detour on August 2nd. 

