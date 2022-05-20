Caltrans Roadwork Scheduled to Continue On Monday, May 23rd From Zaca Road to Big Bear Dam

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Caltrans and contractual staff continue work on a $3 million dollar project to replace deteriorating culvert systems and preserve the integrity of State Route 38 (SR-38) from Zaca Rd (PM 47.5) to SR-18 near the Big Bear Lake Dam (PM 59.4).Work will be performed Monday, May 23rd – Thursday, May 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. At this time, weekend work is not anticipated but can be allowed under special emergency circumstances. Traffic will be controlled with flagging operations. The project is in the final stage, from Greenway Drive to Zaca Road. Please allow for extra travel time as delays will be expected in the work zone.