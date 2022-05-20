Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Caltrans Roadwork on SR18 & RS38 Begins Today through Sunday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Caltrans crews will be conducting road striping functions and traffic control on State Route 18 (SR-18 ) and State Route 38 (SR-38) in Big Bear Lake today through this weekend. Work will be performed Friday, May 20th to Sunday, May 22nd from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.  This work will require various moving lane closures at SR-18/ SR-38 from the Big Bear Dam to Stanfield Cutoff/ Fawnskin.

Work Schedule will be as follows:
Friday: SR-18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: SR-18 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: SR-18 & SR-38 from 5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If possible, avoid these areas this weekend.

