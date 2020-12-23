Missing Person Valentina Laura Jackson: FOUND

VALENTINA LAURA JACKSON, 66 Years Old

4’10”, 115 Lbs., Gray Hair and Brown Eyes.

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: Missing Person Valentina Jackson has been returned safely to her home in Big Bear. Big Bear Sherriff’s Station thanks everyone who assisted in her safe return.

Valentina Jackson was last seen on Tuesday, 12/22/2020, at about 1:00 a.m. in the Big Bear area. She was last seen wearing unknown colored sweat pants and a sweatshirt. Valentina does not have any known medical problems, nor does she have any known family members. It is unknown where she would have gone, as her wallet, car keys and cell phone were left behind. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valentina Jackson is requested to immediately contact the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station. CONTACT: Detective Ryan Weddel Big Bear Sheriff’s Station rwedde@sbcsd.org Station: 909-866-0100 Desk:909-866-0105 Work Cell: 909-486-1248