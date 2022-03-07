Wife of Missing Big Bear Resident, Eric Smith, Reaches Out on Facebook Requesting Any Additional Help

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The family of Eric Smith is pleading for the public’s help in locating the missing Big Bear resident. Smith has been missing from Big Bear City since Monday morning, June 27th, around 11:00 am after leaving his home in Big Bear City near Shay Meadow and East Big Bear Boulevard. He went on a walk and left his wallet, cell phone and keys behind and he has not returned since. Eric Smith’s family is very concerned that he has not returned home and they have described him as feeling depressed. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, jeans, black tennis shoes and a grey baseball cap and is described as 5’9” with light brown hair, 190 pounds and wearing glasses. Eric has no serious medical conditions. He is a hard-working, responsible husband and father of four. He and his wife own the Grind and Grill Cafe in Big Bear Lake.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, please contact Deputy J. Kozyr or Detective A. Montbriand, (909) 866-0100 or via email at amontbriand@sbcsd.org.