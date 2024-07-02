Missing Hiker in Mount Baldy Area San Gabriel Mountains

San Gabriel Mountains – Big Bear News – Lisei Huang, 22-years-old, Resident of El Monte was reported missing On Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 11:14 p.m. Lisei Huang set out on a hike alone at about 2 p.m., and had not been heard from since about 4 p.m. At about 2:30 a.m., on Monday, February 5, 2024, members of the Sheriff’s West Valley Search and Rescue Crew arrived and began a search but did not locate Huang.



On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, search and rescue crews continued the search in extremely heavy snowfall, however, avalanche risks hindered the search efforts, and the crews were pulled off the mountain. Search and rescue personnel will remain at the trail head and will resume searching when it is safe to do so.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department strongly urges everyone “to stay away and refrain from” (back country) “mountain activities during this inclement weather.” “The weather has effectively buried the mountain in snow and it is highly likely hikers will get into trouble.” “Resources are stretched to their limits and hikers who get lost may have to wait long periods of time before help is available.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356—6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.