Election Day November 8, 2022 Voter Information

Big Bear Valley, CA – November 7, 2022: Remember that after you have completed your ballot, insert the ballot in the envelope provided, making sure you complete all required information on the envelope including your signature and date. You may return your voted ballot by mail, in person, or to a drop box.

If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by the USPS on or before Election Day, November 8th.

If you are returning your ballot in person or dropping it in a drop box, it must be delivered no later than the close of polls at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day. Big Bear area drop boxes are listed below. Polls will be open from 7am to 8pm.

Anyone may return your ballot for you, as long as they do not get paid on a per ballot basis. In order for your ballot to be counted, you must fill out the authorization section found on the outside of your ballot envelope. However, be aware that to be safe, do not hand your ballot to anyone you do not know and only someone you trust.

Big Bear Polling Locations for the November 8th, 2022 General Election

Big Bear Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church

349 E North Shore Dr. Big Bear City, CA 92314

The Journey Church Big Bear

800 Greenspot Blvd. Big Bear City, CA 92314

Bear Valley Church

41960 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA 92135

Big Bear Lake Civic Center

39707 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA 92315

Check your voter information guide for your specific polling location. Or visit the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters website.

Big Bear Valley Drop-off Box Locations for the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Big Bear Lake Branch Library 41930 Garstin Road Big Bear Lake, 92315

Big Bear Lake Civic Center 39707 Big Bear Blvd Big Bear Lake, 92315