Help Needed to Locate Missing Person – Eric Smith

On Monday, June 27, 2022, at about 9:00 p.m., Eric Smith was reported missing by his family. Smith was last seen on June 27, 2022, at about 11:00 a.m., when he walked away from his residence located near the 400 block of Wagon Wheel Way in Big Bear City. Smith is considered a critical missing person, as he has recently displayed cognitive difficulties.

Smith is 54-years-old, has brown hair, and a heavy build. Smith was last seen wearing prescription glasses, blue/gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Smith, please contact Deputy J. Kozyr or Detective A. Montbriand, (909) 866-0100 or via email at amontbriand@sbcsd.org