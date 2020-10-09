FOUND: Missing Person in Big Bear Lake, Michelle Manning

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: 9/11/20, 8:30AM: According to a family member, Manning has been found.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Michelle Manning. Manning went missing from the Big Bear Lake area on August 8th at approximately 11:30 p.m. She was last seen walking on Big Bear Boulevard. and carrying a blanket and pillow. At that time, she was wearing a blue YMCA t-shirt and gray sweat pants. Manning has been diagnosed as a highly functioning autistic person. She has not made any known contact with family or friends since she was last seen in Big Bear.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Michelle Manning is requested to immediately contact Detective Andrew Montbriand at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station – (909) 866-0100.