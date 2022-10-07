Body of Eric Smith Found by Hiker – His Wife Heather Releases Statement on Facebook.

UPDATE – Big Bear City, CA – “We received the news we were dreading. Two people from the Sheriffs Department came to our door last night, a deputy and a coroner. The coroner explained that a hiker saw something and called it in. The two of them went to the woods near 38 and Hatchery to investigate. They found Eric lying on the ground in the midst of trees. He was using his Trader Joe’s bag as a pillow. The coroner said he looked peaceful. Like he had lain down and fallen asleep there. There was no sign of trauma. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We truly appreciate all of the support given to us over the last week. Our family is devastated and grieving. But we have lots of family members to help. And there have been so many kind and generous people stepping in to help wherever needed. Thank you, Facebook friends, for all your encouraging words and prayers. We all appreciate it very much.”