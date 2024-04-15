Saturday’s San Bernardino Mountain Foothills Plane Crash Victim Identified

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the pilot who perished in a plane crash on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The male decedent involved in the plane crash is 35-year-old Blake E. Broadbent of Riverside, CA.

The plane crash happended on Saturday, April 13th, at 8:21 p.m., when witnesses in the north end of San Bernardino reported hearing a plane sputter and then a loud crash, followed by a red flash. Deputies from the Central Station and officers from the San Bernardino Police Department conducted a search of the area, however, the mountain area in question was not accessible via vehicle or on foot. The Sheriff’s Aviation Division attempted to assist, but the weather restricted their ability to fly.

On Sunday morning, April 14, 2024, Sheriff’s Aviation deployed and located a debris field in the mountains north of Devil’s Canyon. Due to the terrain, Search and Rescue department members were deployed and assisted an investigator from the Coroner’s Office to the debris field where the deceased male was located.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and is ongoing.