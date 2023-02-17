Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

School Bus Crash on State Route 18 south of Pine Avenue

Rimforest, Calif. – On February 16, 2023, at approximately 2:20 PM, the traffic collision occurred on Highway 18, south of Pine Ave., in Rimforest, an unincorporated area of San Bernardino County. The Tesla was traveling southbound on State Route 18 ahead of a School Bus. After stopping behind a line of traffic ahead and for unknown reasons, the School Bus was unable to stop in time resulting in the collision with the Tesla. The Tesla driver was transported by ambulance to Mountains Community Hospital after complaining of pain to the neck and back. No students on board the School Bus were injured.

