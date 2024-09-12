Line Fire Update Thursday September 12, 2024

Big Bear Lake – Big Bear News : The Line Fire grew to 37,207 acres yesterday and containment is now 18% with 3179 fire personnel on hand. Resources include aircraft, bulldozers, engines, hand-crews and strike teams. The fire grew in the Santa Ana Watershed area known as Seven Oaks and Bear Creek Canyon. The firefighters were able to keep the fire away from Bluff Lake as it moved North up Bear Creek and East towards the Seven Oaks area. In a community meeting held in Crestline last night, fire authorities expressed confidence they are getting the upper hand on this fire and local firefighters feel confident that, with hard efforts, the fire should remain outside the Big Bear Valley. Weather conditions are also becoming favorable with the marine layer deepening with morning coastal low clouds. Heavy layers of smoke are expected to settle in the Big Bear Valley again today which can be hazardous to your health, stay indoors when possible. Due to the poor air quality Bear Valley Community Hospital has N95 face masks they are giving away at no charge, one per person go to the Garstin Hospital front entrance and simply ask.

Evacuation Orders remain for Western portion of Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane as well as Angeles Oaks and Seven Oaks including the campsites – Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls – Runnings Springs and Arrow Bear – Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18.

Areas of Highland and along the foothills have been downgraded from Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Warnings. Evacuation warnings are in place for the remainder of Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment.

Road closures: Highway 330, Highway 18 from Kuffle Canyon to the Big Bear Dam and Highway 38, closed at Bryant Street to Big Bear Valley. The only route of travel for Big Bear is to/from Highway 18, Lucerne Valley.

Mountain Transit will resume transportation services in Big Bear beginning, Thursday, September 12 for the Red line, Gold line and Dial-A-Ride, with the exception for the mandatory evacuation orders that are in place. The Blue line is suspended until further notice.

Mountain Transit will offer free transportation from Big Bear off the mountain to the Victorville Transit Center and to the Evacuation Shelter at the County Fairgrounds also in Victorville at 14800 7th Street. Service departs from the Mountain Transit bus stop at 41939 Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake on Thursday and Friday, September 12th and 13th at 10am and 2pm only. Well-behaved animals are welcome to ride the bus during this emergency. For additional information or if you need transportation to the bus stop, call Mountain Transit at 909-878-5200.

Big Bear City Community Services District has suspended trash pick up.