Structure Fire in Big Bear City

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on E Barrett Way, Big Bear City, at approximately 9:03 a.m., on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a multi-unit residence with smoke and flames showing from the exterior. Crews immediately went into offensive fire attack mode and successfully extinguished the fire within minutes. The occupants of the residence self-evacuated prior to fire department arrival.

The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from Big Bear Sheriffs; Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department.