Fourth of July Fireworks Over Big Bear Lake With Synchronized to Patriotic Music on KBHR

Big Bear Lake, CA – The annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Big Bear Lake is the must-see event of the summer season and, thanks to contributions from the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake and countless community sponsors, this year’s extravaganza is expected to be bigger and brighter than ever. The fireworks are launched from a barge off Pine Knot Landing on the lake’s south shore and can be viewed from many locations around the lake, but the best place is at the Rotary at the Marina Resort because the barge is right there. The Fourth of July fireworks show over Big Bear Lake begins when it’s dark, generally around 9pm—also, be sure to tune to KBHR 93.3 FM or 102.5 as patriotic music will be synchronized to the fireworks display.