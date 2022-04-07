Patriotic Music on Kbear to 4th of July Fireworks Tonight – Right Hand Turns Only After the Show

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Big Bear Lake is the must-see event for this summer holiday and, thanks to Visit Big Bear, tonight’s display will certainly not disappoint. The fireworks show will begin this evening when it’s dark, generally around 8:45pm to 9:15pm and launched from a barge off Pine Knot Landing on the lake’s south shore. The fireworks can be viewed from many locations around the lake. KBHR-FM will once again be playing patriotic music to the fireworks so make sure to bring your portable radio lakeside or tune in to the KBHR App.

Tonight, the City of Big Bear Lake will be enforcing strict traffic pattern restrictions to help with the increased volume of pedestrians and motor vehicles. The following traffic restrictions will be in effect on July 4th :

1) Pine Knot Avenue from the south side of Big Bear Boulevard to the north side of Village Drive will be closed from 6:00 PM through midnight to all motor vehicles. Any vehicles parked on Pine Knot Avenue will be towed prior to 7:00 PM. This will allow for the safe increase of pedestrian traffic as well as better firework viewing.



2) Stone Road and Pedder Road between Pine Knot Road and Knickerbocker Road will remain open but no parking on the public street will be strictly enforced between 6:00 PM through midnight.



3) Following the conclusion of the fireworks show, various intersections will be controlled by sheriff’s deputies. To increase the flow of traffic, any vehicles turning onto Big Bear Boulevard between Alden Road and Bonanza Trail will be enforced to turn right onto Big Bear Boulevard.

Remember, personal fireworks are not allowed in the Big Bear Valley. Enjoy the show presented by Visit Big Bear! The Resort Association thanks the Rotary Club of Big Bear for volunteers who assisted in making the fireworks display a reality, Pine Knot Landing, KBHR for the musical accompaniment and the City of Big Bear for road and traffic assistance.