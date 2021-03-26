BVUSD Students Return to Classrooms

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Bear Valley Unified School District is thrilled to announce that following spring break on Monday April 12th, students at all sites, will be back in school 5 days a week on the current daily schedule. They are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support of the Board of Education, teachers and staff who worked diligently to make this happen. For children continuing on full time distance learning, please contact your site principal to verify your status.

Online enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year will begin on Monday, April 19th . The school district is planning a full return for the 2021-2022 school year; however, for families who would like to continue online education, Bear Valley Virtual Academy will be an option.

Bear Valley Unified School District in collaboration with Davis Demographic is in the process of creating new boundaries for elementary schools. On April 14th , the Governing Board of Education will review the recommendations provided by Davis Demographics. On April 15th , pending Board approval of the new boundaries, a parent meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:00 p.m. to share the new boundaries, and to answer any questions regarding enrollment for the upcoming school year.