Bear Valley Unified School District Will Hold Classes Tomorrow

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – After two snow days last week on Thursday and Friday, February 23rd and 24th, Bear Valley Unified School District is pleased to welcome students back to school tomorrow, Monday, February 27th with the exception of Fallsvale School in Forest Falls which will remain closed. Start times for each school site will begin as normal.

