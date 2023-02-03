Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Bear Valley Unified School District Calls for Snow Day on Friday, March 3rd

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – The Bear Valley Unified School District is calling for a third Snow Day for students enrolled through the District. After excessive snowfall, the Administration has already made the decision to close schools for tomorrow, Friday, March 3rd, to allow staff time to clear the school sites and ensure the schools are safe for children. The additional time will also allow for roads to be plowed for safe transportation of students. Schools will reopen on Monday, March 6th

