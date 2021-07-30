BVUSD First Day of School is Monday, August 2nd with Mandatory Masks Indoors

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Students enrolled in the Bear Valley Unified School District will return to school in person five days a week on the regular full day schedule for the 2021-2022 school year this coming Monday, August 2nd. The Centers for Disease Control, California Department of Public Health and the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health concur that all K-12 staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, should wear masks when sharing indoor spaces. The recommendation is in response to the spread of COVID-19 due to the Delta variant. According to School Superintendent, Dr. Mary Suzuki, masks will not be required when students are outdoors. The District will implement frequent mask breaks for students. Additionally, our school district’s classroom teachers have access to pop up canopies to provide for outdoor instruction where masks will not be required. If families do not wish to have their children wear masks in school, they have the option of enrolling their child in independent study or the District’s Bear Valley Virtual Academy. Parents who are interested in this option should contact their child’s school or the District office. All new and returning students need to complete the online enrollment process prior to the first day of school. For more information, visit bearvalleyusd.org.