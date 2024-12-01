BVUSD Superintendent Dr. Mary Suzuki Announces Her Retirement

A letter released January 10, 2024 by Dr. Mary Suzuki

Dear Bear Valley Unified School District Family,



Serving as the Superintendent of Bear Valley Unified School District has been a remarkable journey! It is with a mix of emotions that I write this letter to inform you of my decision to retire as the proud Superintendent of Bear Valley Unified School District, effective July 2024.



Over the past eight and a half years, it has been my honor and privilege to serve this outstanding school district. I am incredibly grateful for the talented staff, dedicated Board of Education, and engaged community that has made Bear Valley Unified School District an inspiring, innovative, and safe place for our children to learn and grow.



The exemplary teachers, staff, and administrators in our District are unsurpassed in their excellence, always going above and beyond to support our students and provide them with the best possible education. Their passion and commitment to providing the highest quality of education has been an inspiration to me, and I am proud to have served alongside each of you.

Our community has been a tremendous source of support, coming together to celebrate our successes and work through our challenges. I am grateful for the partnerships we have built and the collective effort we have made to create positive and nurturing environments for our students.

The Board of Education has provided valuable guidance and support, always keeping the best interests of our students at the forefront of their decision-making. I am thankful for their wisdom and leadership, and I am confident that they will continue to guide our District forward to prepare our students for their amazing futures.

While I am excited to spend more time with my loving family, especially my grandchildren, please know that Bear Valley Unified School District will forever be etched in my heart. I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition to the next Superintendent and will do everything in my power to support the next Superintendent in continuing the important work we have started and taking our District to the next level.

In the near future, the Governing Board will select the next Superintendent. Working closely with the next Superintendent will ensure a positive and successful transition. Once the candidate is announced by the Governing Board, the candidate will receive my steadfast support during the transition period.

Thank you, Bear Valley Unified School District community, for your support and for the honor of serving as your Superintendent. I will cherish the memories and experiences we have shared, and I look forward to watching the District continue to thrive in the years to come.

With Gratitude,

Dr. Mary Suzuki

Superintendent of Schools

Bear Valley Unified District