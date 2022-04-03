Fundraising Opportunities at Big Bear Mountain Resort

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear Mountain Resort hosts two different fundraising opportunities this month.

Coming up first is the USARC Ski-A-Thon. USARC is the U.S. Adaptive Recreation Center, guiding people with disabilities toward the creation and affirmation of rewarding lifestyles by facilitating challenging and adventurous recreational programming.

This fundraiser will be held March 12th, 2022 at Bear Mountain Ski Resort. The event benefits disabled children and adults who discover their potential through USARC programs. The Ski-A-Thon is open to the public. Registration can be found online here. Race participants receive a full day lift ticket with line cutting privileges, goodie bag, event t-shirt, lunch voucher and invitation to the Apres Ski Party.

The second fundraiser scheduled this month is the Annual Memorial Race at Snow Summit.

March 19th, 2022 marks the 24th Annual Memorial Race fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race team. In years past, the memorial race honored Victor Alvarez, race instrustructor who tragically passed away due to injuries sustained during a ski accident in 1994. This year, the memorial race will honor Terry McDonald, beloved friend, longtime resident of the Big Bear Valley and employee of Snow Summit for nearly 50 years.

This event is a way for us all to remember Terry McDonald, and also serve as a fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race Team (Big Bear Ski Education Foundation – a non-profit organization). Team members and their parents assist in the organization and operation of the race and silent auction. Racers will compete for the chance to win over $5,000 in cash purse prizes. In addition to the race, a silent auction will be open to the public for bidding on lodging getaways, ski and board equipment and clothing, gift baskets and more!

Registration is open to the public, 10 years of age and over, and is for skiers only. Early registration ends March 12th, at this website. New this year, a Meet and Greet reception will be held on Friday, March 18th from 4pm to 7pm for race registration, auction items drop off and Terry McDonald Plaque Dedication with a No Host Bar and light appetizers.