Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

KBHR 93.3 and 102.5 - Big Bear News

Music, News, Road Conditions, Sports - Big Bear Lake, California

Tour de Big Bear 2023 – Snow Summit Start/Finish

by

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA- After two years at Bear Mountain, the Valley’s largest event, Tour De Big Bear, is moving to Snow Summit this year. The location change will make the event more family-friendly according to a Grizzly story by Kathy Portie. The 2023 event is Aug. 4-6 with paid and free events throughout the weekend. Rides that require an entry fee include 25-, 50-, 70- and 100-mile road rides, and 25- and 50-mile Dirty Bear and Dirty Cub gravel rides. This year’s event is expected to include 1,800-2,000 riders. For more information or to sign up check out the link for Big Bear Cycling Association.

Related Posts:

Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5