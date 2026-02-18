Winds, Snow, and Downed Trees Mark Big Bear’s First Major Storm Series

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA — Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12noon- The first series of winter storms of the year is creating significant challenges across the Big Bear Valley, with road closures, power outages, and hazardous travel conditions reported throughout the morning.

State Route 18 remains closed in both directions from the Big Bear Dam to Green Valley Lake after powerful overnight winds brought down trees and power lines. The Little Arctic Circle section of SR?18 through Boulder Bay is also closed due to treefall blocking the roadway. Crews are working to clear debris, but there is currently no estimated time for reopening. UPDATE: SR-18 HAS REOPENED BOTH ARCTIC CIRLE AND LITTLE ARCTIC CIRCLE WITH R-2 CHAIN REQUIREMENT.

Paul Marconi, President of Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., tells Kbear that six outage areas were identified early this morning, with power restored to four of them so far. Marconi noted that wind gusts reached up to 75 mph overnight, damaging lines and requiring at least one pole replacement. BVES crews continue to work toward full restoration. Residents still without power are urged to report the issue to the Customer Service line at 1?800?808?2837.

CalTrans continues to keep State Route 38 open this week, as previously scheduled roadwork has been postponed due to the ongoing winter weather pattern. All roadways to and from Big Bear remain under R?2 chain restrictions, requiring chains on drive wheels or a 4?wheel?drive vehicle with chains on board. Officials warn that road conditions may deteriorate quickly as additional snow and wind move through the region. Drivers are encouraged to avoid travel if possible and to be fully prepared if they must be on the roads. For the latest updates, residents and visitors can check the KBHR Road Conditions page for real?time information.

Forecasters expect unsettled weather to continue through the week, with additional snow showers, strong winds, and cold temperatures likely to prolong travel and utility impacts. Crews across the valley are preparing for another round of storm activity as cleanup and restoration efforts continue.