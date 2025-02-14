SR-330 to Remain Closed Through February 24th for Repairs per CalTrans

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – CalTrans has announced that crews have a lot of extra work ahead of them on State Route-330 from the Line Fire debris flow that was triggered after heavy rainstorms on Thursday, February 13, 2025. The storm caused some additional damage such as slope erosion, culvert blockage, basin load capacity, and a lot of rock fall and debris flow. CalTrans has a plan to fix and reestablish all high bank berms, clear cut side embankments, clean all culverts that are currently blocked, drain all basins that are filled, repair guardrail and slopes. At this time, the estimated reopening of SR-330 will be Monday, February 24 at 5pm. Crews will need to utilize the full roadway to expedite repair so this date may change meaning it could reopen sooner or later than we are planning. The reason is because there is still a lot of water rushing off the roadway, and this will prolong some repair work. An expected dryer weather week ahead should help greatly with the repair project and CalTrans appreciates the community’s patience and understanding. Travelers will need to use the alternate routes of Highway 38 to Mentone or Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley for travel to/from Big Bear.

