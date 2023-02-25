All Roads to/from Big Bear Closed

Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – CalTrans has closed all three routes to and from Big Bear due to deteriorating road conditions. Heavy snowfall continues to hit the Valley as the last of this series of storms sweeps across California. The last route to close was Highway 38 this morning at 7:30am. Highway 18, the front grade, closed Friday morning followed by Highway 18 to Lucerne closing Friday evening. Roadways within the Big Bear Valley remain under an R3 chain restriction so all vehicles, no exception, must have chains on their drive wheels. However, it is advised that everyone should remain in place at home and avoid travel. Big Bear Fire Chief, Jeff Willis, tells Kbear that “the public needs to be prepared and patient as the full force and magnitude of this storm is still with us and all roads in and out of the Valley are closed”.