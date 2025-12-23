Highway 38 to Open December 24 as Emergency Repairs Continue

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – Big Bear News – Caltrans says there’s good news for mountain travelers: State Route 38 is expected to soft open on Wednesday, December 24, 2025 at 4 p.m. after weeks of emergency repairs following damage from Tropical Storm Mario. Crews have been working intensively at several damaged sections near Angelus Oaks — including postmiles 21.12, 23.90, and 24.30 — preparing the roadway for paving, new guardrails, and striping. Teams are also clearing culverts, removing excess material from drainage basins, and cleaning debris flow barriers.

Caltrans says the soft opening will restore access to mountain communities just in time for the holidays. Once the road opens on December 24, 2025, all construction will pause through January 5, 2026. But beginning January 5th, weekday closures return. State Route 38 will be fully closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Mill Creek Road and Hills Ranch Road. The highway will reopen each evening and remain open overnight, and it will stay fully open on weekends. Officials remind drivers that even during open hours, the area remains an active construction zone and motorists should exercise caution.



Angelus Oaks will remain accessible from Mentone, and travelers coming from the Big Bear side will still be able to reach local camps. Portable message signs are posted along the route to alert drivers of the closure schedule.