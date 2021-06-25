Wabash Structure Fire

Big Bear News – Sugarloaf, CA – A residential structure fire was reported on Wabash Lane in Sugarloaf at approximately 9:10 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews observed a two-story gambrel build single-family home well involved. Due to the fire intensity, fire crews were unable to enter the home, which required a defensive fire attack. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire within 30 minutes. Despite quick efforts from fire personnel and close proximity of the structure fire, the adjacent property had minor damage. The occupant of the well involved structure was able to self-evacuate with no injuries. The structure fire required all units from the Big Bear Fire Department to respond with assistance from CAL FIRE and Sheriffs department; Battalion Chief Brian Parham was on-scene and in command of the response. Cause of the fire is under investigation by Big Bear Fire Department. For tips on fire safety visit our website at www.bigbearfire.org.