Visit Big Bear Free Sunset Concert Today at Veterans Park

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Visit Big Bear returns with the Sunset Concert Series today, September 17th, at Veterans Park. Bring the whole family to enjoy this free concert series. Tonight’s performances include the headlining act, The Brevet, starting at 4:45pm with opener, Annie Bosko, taking the stage at 3pm. Gates open at 2pm with free admission for attendees of all ages! Snacks, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Picnicking is welcome, however outside alcohol will not be permitted. Lawn chairs will also be permitted in a designated area and well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome on the grounds. Veterans Park is located at 40870 Big Bear Boulevard.