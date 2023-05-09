Free Village L Concert Series Starts September 9th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Big Bear Lake’s live music scene is growing thanks to Visit Big Bear and the City of Big Bear Lake. The Village L Concert Series will boost three free concert events over 2 months featuring a range of music genres. Concerts will be held in the Big Bear Lake Village. The first free live music event will be on Saturday, September 9th at 4pm with opening act Indica Roots. Then, groove to the reggae sounds of the headliner band from Orange County, Common Sense, from 5 to 7pm. Enjoy live music, dine at local eateries, shop local merchants and connect with fellow community members. The Village L Concert Series is a free event and open to everyone! Big Bear Lake parking lots will be available for parking during this event, however, the Village roadways will be closed to traffic so please plan accordingly.