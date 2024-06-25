FREE Village Concert on Thursday with “Young Guns” Sponsored by Visit Big Bear and City of Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Visit Big Bear and the City of Big Bear Lake presents the return of the FREE Village Concert Series this summer in the Big Bear Lake Village. Get your cowboy hats and dancin’ boots ready for the first free concert this Thursday, June 27th with “Young Guns”, tribute band to the superstars of country music. With roots in the folk music of the South, cowboy music of the West, and good old rock and roll, the band shines with harmonies, rhythms, and romantic ballads. With electric and acoustic guitars, banjo, violin, and powerful vocals, the party never stops!

While you’re there, don’t forget to grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious restaurants in the Village and check out the Kids Zone, complete with a bounce house, face painting, and family-friendly games. Head to the Big Bea r Lake Village on Thursday, June 27th from 7pm to 9pm at the corner of Pine Knot Avenue and Village Drive for this family friendly FREE event! For more information visit www.bigbear.com or www.cityofbigbearlake.com.