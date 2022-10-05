Big Bear High School Reunion Charity Concert

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear High School Performing Arts Department is presenting a Reunion Charity Concert. The concert is part of the school’s Reunion Season, a welcome back to performing arts at Big Bear High School. With the retirement of Performing Arts Department Director, Brian Adams, the concert will highlight Mr. Adams’ years with BBHS by sharing memories, pictures, and video clips of performances, concerts, and events.

The final Performing Arts Department concert will be presented on Thursday, May 19 at 7:00 PM in the cafeteria at Big Bear High School. The show will feature the Concert Choir, soloists, scenes from Feiffer’s People, and returning Adams Years Alumni who will be performing pieces from their time at BBHS in the last six years. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to a designated charity. The 2021-2022 Performing Arts Awards and 2022-2023 Officers will also be announced at the performance.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for 18 and under and seniors. Any Adams Years Alumni are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at bbhspac.booktix.com or at the door. Seating is limited so it is recommended to get your tickets online and early.