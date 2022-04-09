Visit Big Bear Fireworks Show to Start at 8pm Tonight

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Visit Big Bear is hosting tonight’s first ever Labor Day Fireworks Show marking the unofficial close to the summer season. With darkness falling earlier this time of year, the fireworks show will start at 8pm tonight. Fireworks are visible from most anywhere in the City of Big Bear Lake. Find your spot along the shoreline, from one of Big Bear’s numerous trails or view the fireworks show from a boat right under the action! KBHR will be playing synchronized music to the fireworks show so make sure to bring your portable radio lakeside or tune in to the KBHR App. Visit Big Bear thanks the Rotary Club of Big Bear for volunteers who assisted in making the fireworks display a reality, Pyro Spectacular, Pine Knot Landing Marina, KBHR for the musical accompaniment and the City of Big Bear.