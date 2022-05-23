Visit Big Bear Drone Light Show Set for Sunday Night, May 29th, in Honor of Memorial Day Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – This Sunday, May 29th, Visit Big Bear will host a Drone Light Show in honor of Memorial Day. Originally planned as a firework show, Visit Big Bear chose to swap the event for a silent drone show to protect the vulnerable young eaglet still in the nest. KBHR 93.3 & 102.5 FM will be playing patriotic music in coordination with the Drone Light Show event. The show is set to begin around 9 PM (or when completely dark) and will last approximately 15 minutes. The show will be operated from Pine Knot Marina located lakeside at the corner of Pine Knot Ave and Big Bear Boulevard. Find your viewing spot early and be sure to view the show from the north and south shores as the show will not be as visible from the sides. And, remember to bring your radios lakeside set to KBHR 93.3 & 102.5FM.