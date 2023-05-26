Memorial Day Events – Grill & Chill, Fireworks, Maifest, Highlander & Memorial Day Celebration & Taps

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – It’s gearing up to be a busy Memorial Day weekend across the Big Bear Valley. Hikers will be on the trails for the second annual Highlander Event, which includes several distances and checkpoints for backpackers to explore the beauty of the San Bernardino Mountains.

The Annual Big Bear Lake Grill & Chill Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Bartlett Street parking lot near the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce in the Big Bear Lake Village and will feature live music, craft beers and a barbeque festival and competition as grill-masters from across the nation hash it out for a KCBS State Championship and People’s Choice Award. Grill & Chill is a family friendly event complete with a kid’s fun zone. You can pre-purchase food and drink tickets by visiting Bigbear.com or buy them onsite.

Visit Big Bear is set to host a fireworks show Sunday, May 28 in honor of the Memorial Weekend holiday. Like the Independence Day fireworks, the show will be conducted from on the water near Pine Knot Marina. This allows the show to be viewed from nearly any shoreline location and many trails with lake views. The 30 minute show will begin at approximately 9 PM or when the sun has completely gone down. KBHR will host a synchronized patriotic musical accompaniment to the show on 93.3 and 102.5 FM.

The 6th Annual Big Bear Lake Maifest returns this Memorial Day weekend to the Big Bear Lake Convention Center as Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest’s little sister. Festival goers will enjoy a hearty dose of traditional German music performed by Southern California’s top German-style bands. Die Sauerkrauts are scheduled to take the stage on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. Authentic German beers and traditional German food will be available for purchase. And, don’t miss the log-sawing contests, stein holding competitions, kids’ activities, plenty of chicken dances and, of course, photo ops at the Maypole. This year Big Bear Lake Maifest will offer its patrons a complimentary shuttle service. Guests can get a free ride to the event, and best of all a safe ride back to their lodging accommodations at absolutely no cost to the guest. Big Bear Lake Maifest is Saturday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. For general information or to pre-purchase tickets online, log onto BigBearEvents.com, or call 909-585-3000 .

The Annual Memorial Day event will take place at 11am at Veteran’s Park, next to Community Church, on Big Bear Boulevard. The holiday, originally known as Decoration Day, originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. All are welcome to join local and regional dignitaries in honoring and mourning the U.S. military men and women who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Also, organized by a local veteran, there will be taps played by volunteers throughout the Valley at 3 p.m. to honor our fallen U.S. miliary heroes.

Segments of this story is from Ryan Orr’s Mountain Matters aired on KBHR-FM, 93.3 & 102.5 For these stories and more visit www.KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net.