Unofficial Election Results for Big Bear Valley

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This is the latest unofficial election report from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters as of 11/6/24 at 8:00 AM:

Congressional District 23

JAY OBERNOLTEREP63,01565025,924089,58960.22%


State Senate District 19

ROSILICIE OCHOA BOGHREP44,86460719,130064,60161.92%


State Assembly District 34

TOM LACKEYREP30,11346512,611043,18962.58%


Big Bear Lake City Council District 1

KENDI SEGOVIA182033021589.21%


Big Bear Lake City Council District 5

CHUCK HICKS118041015958.24%


Big Bear Municipal Water District, Division 4

MARK LEE389059044859.10%

Big Bear Municipal Water District, Division 5

TOM BRADFORD496010050662.55%


Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Measure U

YES2,932036903,30173.01%
