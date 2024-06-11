Unofficial Election Results for Big Bear Valley

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This is the latest unofficial election report from the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters as of 11/6/24 at 8:00 AM:
Congressional District 23
|JAY OBERNOLTE
|REP
|63,015
|650
|25,924
|0
|89,589
|60.22%
State Senate District 19
|ROSILICIE OCHOA BOGH
|REP
|44,864
|607
|19,130
|0
|64,601
|61.92%
State Assembly District 34
|TOM LACKEY
|REP
|30,113
|465
|12,611
|0
|43,189
|62.58%
Big Bear Lake City Council District 1
|KENDI SEGOVIA
|182
|0
|33
|0
|215
|89.21%
Big Bear Lake City Council District 5
|CHUCK HICKS
|118
|0
|41
|0
|159
|58.24%
Big Bear Municipal Water District, Division 4
|MARK LEE
|389
|0
|59
|0
|448
|59.10%
Big Bear Municipal Water District, Division 5
|TOM BRADFORD
|496
|0
|10
|0
|506
|62.55%
Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Measure U
|YES
|2,932
|0
|369
|0
|3,301
|73.01%