Randall Putz Appointed to Serve as Mayor of Big Bear Lake in 2026

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Lake – The Big Bear Lake City Council at their December 10, 2025 meeting, appointed Randall Putz to serve as Mayor in 2026, marking his third term as Mayor and continuing a long record of dedicated public service to the community. This appointment reflects the confidence of his colleagues in his leadership, experience, and commitment to the city. In response to this affirmation from his fellow City Councilmembers, Mayor Putz said, “I’m grateful for the trust of my colleagues and honored to serve as Mayor once again. Big Bear Lake has given my family and me so much, and in this role, I continue the responsibility to listen, bring people together, and keep working to better our community.”

Mayor Putz’s career in public service spans over 18 years, beginning with his election to Bear Valley Unified School District’s Board of Education in 2008, followed by his re-election in 2012. Mayor Putz began his first term as a City Councilmember in 2014 and has proudly served in this role continuously for the past 11 years, with his most recent election in 2022.

In addition to his role on the City Council, Mayor Putz has held numerous leadership positions supporting regional collaboration, effective local governance, and advocating for Big Bear Lake at the County and State levels. A longtime small business owner and community advocate, his work has focused on public safety, regional collaboration, local infrastructure, and maintaining a strong, resilient future for the Big Bear Lake community and the broader Desert-Mountain region. Mayor Putz was recognized for these efforts with the League of California Cities Larry Chimbole Outstanding Public Service Award in 2023 and Triple Torch Award in 2024.

Additionally, Mayor Pro Tem Kendi Segovia was reappointed for another term. “I am honored to have been reappointed to serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the City Council of Big Bear Lake for the third time,” stated Mayor Pro Tem Segovia. “It is a privilege to continue representing our community and contributing to the leadership of our city. I am looking forward to working alongside Mayor Putz, as we strive to serve the residents of Big Bear Lake in the coming year. Together, we will focus on advancing the interests of our city, fostering collaboration, and ensuring that the voices of our citizens are heard.”

Also, during the meeting on December 10th, the City Council made additional one?year appointments. For the Fire Protection District Board, Board Member Rick Herrick was appointed Chair, and Board Member Chuck Hicks was appointed Vice Chair. For the Successor Agency, Agency Member Chuck Hicks was selected as Chair, with Agency Member Perri Melnick appointed as Vice Chair.