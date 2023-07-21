Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe Will Seek Re-Election

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – San Bernardino County 3rd District Supervisor and current board chair Dawn Rowe, whose jurisdiction includes the Big Bear Valley, announced Wednesday that she will seek re-election. Rowe was overwhelmingly elected to the seat in 2020 after receiving 55% of the votes in a five-candidate field, according to a statement released by her office. The County’s 3rd District reaches nearly 10,000 square miles in San Bernardino County and includes all of the San Bernardino Mountain Communities.  The primary election will be held March 5, 2024. Endorsements already received by Rowe include Congressman Jay Obernolte, County Sheriff Shannon Dicus, County District Attorney Jason Anderson and more.

