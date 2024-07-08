Senator Ochoa Bogh Hosts a “Big Bear Neighborhood Town Hall” on Thursday, August 8th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh of the 23rd District, which includes the Big Bear Valley, will host a Big Bear Neighborhood Town Hall tomorrow, Thursday, August 8th, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. This event will be held at Hofert Hall in the Civic Center of the City of Big Bear Lake at 39707 Big Bear Boulevard.

Senator Ochoa Bogh will provide a Legislative update on important issues that affect the residents of Big Bear. The town hall is also an opportunity to share thoughts and suggestions on ways to improve our community. Senator Ochoa Bogh’s town hall events are family friendly.

For more information, contact the Senator’s District office at 909-335-0271.