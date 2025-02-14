Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

San Bernardino National Forest Announces New Mountain Top District Ranger

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino National Forest Forest Supervisor has announced that Josh Direen will be taking over as the Mountain Top District Ranger effective Monday, February 17th.  Josh has worked in engineering on the SBNF for over 22 years and has been the Forest Engineer for the last 3 years.  He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Cal Poly Pomona and Professional Engineer license in California.  He fills behind Mike Ho, who will return to his regular duties as Forest Administrative Officer.  Josh is excited to lead the Mountaintop District and looks forward to helping the district tackle the unique challenges it faces.  

