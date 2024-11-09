Two Suspects Arrested for Entering an Evacuated Area in Running Springs

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – In early September, the communities of Running Springs, Arrowbear Lake, and Green Valley Lake were placed on an evacuation order due to the Line Fire. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department supplemented the Twin Peaks Station with additional county and mutual aid resources in response to the Line Fire.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., members of the Rialto Police Department Mobil Field Force Unit attempted to stop an off-highway vehicle on CA-18 in Running Springs. A short time later, Robert Jones and Jose Valdez-Roque abandoned their off-highway vehicle and were contacted near the intersection of Deep Creek Drive and CA-18 in Running Springs. Their off-highway vehicle was later located near the intersection where they were contacted.

Jones and Valdez-Roque were arrested, transported, and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of California Penal Code 409.5, Unauthorized Entry to a Closed Emergency Area. Their quad was towed because of their arrest.



Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Twin Peaks Station, at (909) 336-0600. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.