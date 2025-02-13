Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

SR-330 IS CLOSED BETWEEN RUNNING SPRINGS AND HIGHLAND

Big Bear News – Running Springs, CA – As of approximately 8:30pm on Thursday, February 13th, Caltrans District 8 is reporting a full closure in both directions on State Route 330 to/from Live Oak Drive in Running Springs and Highland Avenue in Highland due to debris flow from the Line Fire burn scar. The closure is for an unknown duration as crews need to make assessments and the current weather and nighttime conditions will hinder operations for crews to make a proper evaluation of the situation until daylight.

